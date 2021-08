Published: 9:40 PM August 25, 2021

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 7.35pm - Credit: Andrew Morton

Firefighters were called to tackle a van ablaze in an Ipswich road.

One crew from Princes Street attended the scene - Credit: Andrew Morton

One fire crew from Princes Street was called to the fire in Belstead Avenue shortly after 7.35pm Wednesday, August 25.

Pictures taken from the scene show firefighters using hoses to extinguish the blaze.

The fire crew stood down shortly after 8.05pm - Credit: Andrew Morton

Firefighters put out the fire shortly after 8.05pm, before returning to Princes Street station.