Public meeting to be held in opposition to 135 homes and care home for Belstead Meadows

Belstead Meadows. Picture: MARK WARD

Hundreds of neighbours are expected to turn out in opposition to building a major new housing estate and care home in one of Ipswich's most picturesque green corners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rural Community Housing Ltd already has outline planning permission to build 135 new homes and a 65-bed care home on Belstead Meadows in Pinewood, Ipswich.

It is now seeking detailed planning permission to move ahead with the development, sparking a fresh round of objections from residents who fear it will "turn a wonderful green space into a concrete jungle".

Many have already submitted formal responses to the planning application currently being consulted on by Babergh District Council until June 12, with one saying: "I am concerned about the traffic increase in the area, which would be detrimental to those already living nearby.

"The local doctors surgery and schools are already at, or near capacity, and so enviably pressure will be put on these facilities."

However on Wednesday, June 5 a meeting is set to be held by Pinewood Parish Council to discuss the concerns with residents.

You may also want to watch:

A notice from the council ahead of the meeting at Pinewood Community Hall at 7.30pm said: "The council has concerns about how this application will impact upon our local infrastructure, our road and also upon our extremely stretched local medical practices."

In a separate statement ahead of the meeting, a parish council spokesman said: "The parish council will be able to update the residents on the information we have so far and also the council's views on the planned development.

"Residents will also have the opportunity to let us know of any concerns they may have.

"The cumulative effect on our local infrastructure by these applications and the Wolsey Grange development, which is already under construction, is a major concern - as is the impact on our already overstretched local GP surgeries."

Rural Community Housing Ltd has been contacted for comment.

One objector spoke of his "great dismay" at the plans, saying: "I do hope common sense will prevail and that the planning permission will be rejected and that any future building will be in a place that will not cause such a dreadful impact on the local environment, which includes wildlife and local families."

■ What do you think of the plans? Write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk