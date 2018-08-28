Roads blocked in Ipswich after series of collisions
PUBLISHED: 17:46 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 23 November 2018
Archant
Two roads in Ipswich are blocked tonight after two separate collisions on Belstead Road and Ravenswood avenue.
The first collision happened on Belstead Road close to the junction with Heatherhayes just before 4.40pm.
It involved two cars.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road was currently blocked.
An ambulance had been called to the scene but has since been stood down.
A second collision took place on Ravenswood Avenue just after 5.05pm.
The collision is understood to be between a motorcycle and a car which has blocked the road.
Ambulance services have also been called to the collision.
It is not known if any injuries have been sustained
More to follow.