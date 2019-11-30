Breaking

Air ambulance called to incident on busy Ipswich road

An air ambulance has been called to an incident on Belstead Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

An air ambulance has been called to an incident on a major road in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were initially called to reports of a medical incident on Belstead Road shortly after 3.20pm today.

The road was closed between Ancaster Road and Oak Hill Lane for a period of time this afternoon.

Witnesses have also reported that the ambulance service and an air ambulance are on the scene.

They report that officers were on the road turning drivers away.

The incident caused congestion in the area and motorists were advised to avoid the road while the incident is dealt with.