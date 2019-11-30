Breaking
Air ambulance called to incident on busy Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 16:15 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 30 November 2019
Archant
An air ambulance has been called to an incident on a major road in Ipswich.
Suffolk police were initially called to reports of a medical incident on Belstead Road shortly after 3.20pm today.
The road was closed between Ancaster Road and Oak Hill Lane for a period of time this afternoon.
Witnesses have also reported that the ambulance service and an air ambulance are on the scene.
They report that officers were on the road turning drivers away.
The incident caused congestion in the area and motorists were advised to avoid the road while the incident is dealt with.
Comments have been disabled on this article.