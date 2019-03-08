Skaters set to remember Ben Raemers

The Ben Raemers tribute artwork being painted at Ipswich skate park by Jon Horner Picture: LEE BLACKWELL Lee Blackwell

The Ipswich skateboarding community are coming together to celebrate the life of an international star described as a 'hero'.

Ben Raemers, who died last month, is being remembered at Ipswich skate park tomorrow Picture: LEE BLACKWELL Ben Raemers, who died last month, is being remembered at Ipswich skate park tomorrow Picture: LEE BLACKWELL

This weekend friends of Ben Raemers, 28, who was born in Essex, but lived in Ipswich for many years, are creating a mural in his memory and are hoping to start an open conversation about men's mental health.

Ben died in May and since his death tributes have been flooding in from across the skateboarding world.

Tomorrow evening his friends and fans will get to see the artwork on the mini ramp at the Stoke Bridge skate park for the first time and share their memories of him ahead of his funeral on Monday.

Lee Blackwell, from Ipswich, discovered Ben's talent at a small skate park in Essex when he was just nine years old and watched him go on to be "one of the best skateboarders in the world."

Speaking about the memorial Lee said: "We just wanted to do something to show how much we love him, he's been such a big influence on skateboarding in Ipswich.

"There are lot of memorial paintings for Ben popping up at skate parks across the UK trying to raise awareness of men's mental health. We need to talk about this more."

One local skateboarder said: "I watched Ben grow. We would see him come down to the skate park and he just grew into this pro skateboarder who got to travel the world.

"A lot of the skaters looked up to him. Two people I spoke to yesterday at the skate park said he was their hero and they both had tributes to him on the bottom of their skateboards. He made a real impact."

Ben Raemers,28, who died last month, had a massive influence on the skateboarding community in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LEE BLACKWELL Ben Raemers,28, who died last month, had a massive influence on the skateboarding community in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LEE BLACKWELL

The artwork, which has been funded by skateboarders in Ipswich, has been designed by Jon Horner. Once it has been unveiled the community will be able to join in a skateboarding session from 4pm followed by 'Beers for Ben'.

Do you need to talk to someone about how you are feeling - Call the Samaritans on 116 123.

