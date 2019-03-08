Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

A 25-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded indecent pictures of children on his laptop computer has been given a community order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 23) was Benjamin Heffer, of Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between March 2014 and July last year.

He was given a two year community order, a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £425 costs.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

The court heard that on a scale of A to C, with level A being the most serious, three of the indecent images were at level A, three were at level B and 70 were at level C.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, described the number of indecent images found on Heffer's laptop computer as “relatively low” with more than 90% in the lowest level C category.

The court heard that Heffer had no previous convictions.