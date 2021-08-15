Village 'comes to life to save a life' raising vital funds for man with brain tumour
A village has "come to life to save a life" with a Tudor fayre put together to raise much-needed funds for a man who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
The fayre was raising money for 32-year-old Michael Hawthorn, who has been diagnosed with the brain tumour but has been offered a new treatment that is not funded on the NHS and will cost around £13,000.
The drug that Mr Hawthorn needs to stall the tumour is called Avastin which doctors are very optimistic is the best kind of treatment for his tumour.
During the fayre, which is also running today, Sunday, August 15 between 10am and 5pm, there are longbow archery, puppet shows, dancing, tug of war and many other activities.
Many people were seen enjoying themselves at the village fayre yesterday on the Bentley playing fields.
Michael's auntie, Hillary Taylor, said: "He is probably my favourite nephew - he is a very strong and determined young man.
"He's very positive and will not let this bash him at all.
"He was diagnosed when he was 24 and he managed to have his operation, chemo and radiotherapy and he was told to halt the brain tumour he needed this drug that was not available on the NHS.
"He managed to raise the funds and have nine treatments of the drug and it held the brain tumour off until he was 32.
"It has started to come back and he knew it started to come back because it is on the optic nerve so his sight has started to go.
"Doctors have said it is now inoperable because its to near to the nerve.
"He needs this drug again so that is what we are raising money for."
There is also a dog show taking place with five different categories, including 'dog most like owner' and refreshment stalls.
The fayre, which has been put together by Mrs Taylor and the Companye of Merrie Folke, is free to enter but people are being encouraged to make donations.
Mr Hawthorn has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his treatment.