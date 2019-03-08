Sunshine and Showers

Residents evacuated after serious bin store fire

PUBLISHED: 06:44 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 16 June 2019

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Three fire engines attended a bin store in Ipswich on Sunday morning after a serious fire broke out.

Crews from across Ipswich were required to put out the bin store fire Picture: CONTRIBUTEDCrews from across Ipswich were required to put out the bin store fire Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Benzet Street at around 4.30am.

The blaze is believed to have affected a number of properties, trees and a car.

One witness said that residents had to be evacuated from neighbouring buildings.

A fire broke out in a bin store on Benzet Street in the early hours of this morning Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA fire broke out in a bin store on Benzet Street in the early hours of this morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The witness said: "Two police officers (who were the first to arrive) were bravely helping to get people out of homes, kicking one door down and running in when people didn't respond.

"It's the second time this has happened at the same site in about a year and there are lots of people living in the adjacent flats and houses."

Firefighters from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the fire and used a hose reel, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Residents evacuated after serious bin store fire

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

