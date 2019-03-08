Residents evacuated after serious bin store fire

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Three fire engines attended a bin store in Ipswich on Sunday morning after a serious fire broke out.

Crews from across Ipswich were required to put out the bin store fire Picture: CONTRIBUTED Crews from across Ipswich were required to put out the bin store fire Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Benzet Street at around 4.30am.

The blaze is believed to have affected a number of properties, trees and a car.

One witness said that residents had to be evacuated from neighbouring buildings.

A fire broke out in a bin store on Benzet Street in the early hours of this morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED A fire broke out in a bin store on Benzet Street in the early hours of this morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The witness said: "Two police officers (who were the first to arrive) were bravely helping to get people out of homes, kicking one door down and running in when people didn't respond.

"It's the second time this has happened at the same site in about a year and there are lots of people living in the adjacent flats and houses."

Firefighters from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the fire and used a hose reel, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.