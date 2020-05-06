E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Very upsetting’ - £350 of brand-new bikes stolen from shed

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 06 May 2020

The bikes were stolen in Holbrook. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The bikes were stolen in Holbrook. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Brand-new bikes worth £350 were stolen from a Holbrook shed – just hours after they had been bought.

Police were called at 2pm on Tuesday, May 5 after the theft of the two adult bikes from a home in Berners Field.

You may also want to watch:

The owners said the theft had taken place sometime during the night before and that one bike had only arrived that day.

One was worth £200 and the other was worth £170, with the owner saying their theft was “very upsetting”.

Residents have been urged to review the security of their sheds, garages as outbuildings in recent weeks following a series of similar incidents across Suffolk.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the bikes or who saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 192 of May 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Survey results: How your shopping habits may change after coronavirus pandemic

There are fewer people in Ipswich town centre during lockdown - but will the crowds ever return? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fisons: one year after the fire what has changed?

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford last May Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man arrested after burglary at home near Ipswich

A man has been arrested following a burglary at a home in Henley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Lovable puppy Marvin is first dog to be rehomed by charity during lockdown

Four-month-old puppy Marvin is the first dog to be rehomed from Blue Cross Suffolk since the lockdown started. Picture: BLUE CROSS

Greene King launches hardship fund to help employees ‘facing real financial difficulties’

Greene King has launched a hardship fund for employees hit by the coronavirus crisis Picture: ADAM SMYTH
Drive 24