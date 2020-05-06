‘Very upsetting’ - £350 of brand-new bikes stolen from shed

Brand-new bikes worth £350 were stolen from a Holbrook shed – just hours after they had been bought.

Police were called at 2pm on Tuesday, May 5 after the theft of the two adult bikes from a home in Berners Field.

The owners said the theft had taken place sometime during the night before and that one bike had only arrived that day.

One was worth £200 and the other was worth £170, with the owner saying their theft was “very upsetting”.

Residents have been urged to review the security of their sheds, garages as outbuildings in recent weeks following a series of similar incidents across Suffolk.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the bikes or who saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 192 of May 5.