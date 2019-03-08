Man suffers suspected cardiac arrest in Ipswich car park

The police were called to assist paramedics in Berners Street about 5.45pm on April 17 after initial reports of a sudden death Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN OLIVER SULLIVAN

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in an Ipswich car park.

Suffolk Constabulary were called by paramedics to Berners Street, close to the roundabout on Norwich Road, after reports of an incident about 5.45pm on April 17.

Officers reported CPR being performed on a man in his 50s who was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Three police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene of the medical emergency.

The man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to hospital but no details were given regarding his condition.

Traffic disruption remained on the road until the ambulance left at about 6.50pm.

The car park is close to the town centre and connected to a branch of the convenience shop, Your Local.