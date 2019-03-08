Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man suffers suspected cardiac arrest in Ipswich car park

PUBLISHED: 20:25 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:25 17 April 2019

The police were called to assist paramedics in Berners Street about 5.45pm on April 17 after initial reports of a sudden death Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The police were called to assist paramedics in Berners Street about 5.45pm on April 17 after initial reports of a sudden death Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

OLIVER SULLIVAN

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in an Ipswich car park.

Three police cars could be seen in the street close to Norwich road and Bedford Street in Ipswich Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANThree police cars could be seen in the street close to Norwich road and Bedford Street in Ipswich Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk Constabulary were called by paramedics to Berners Street, close to the roundabout on Norwich Road, after reports of an incident about 5.45pm on April 17.

Officers reported CPR being performed on a man in his 50s who was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Three police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene of the medical emergency.

The man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to hospital but no details were given regarding his condition.

Traffic disruption remained on the road until the ambulance left at about 6.50pm.

The car park is close to the town centre and connected to a branch of the convenience shop, Your Local.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Parents feel ‘let down’ by Ipswich Hospital after coroner highlights failings but rules out neglect

Lilly Mae Tamasi died on September 14, 2017 Picture: GEORGINA AND ZOLTAN TAMASI

Crisis team ‘missed opportunity’ to prevent Ipswich couple’s deaths

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

One Man, Two Guvnors and a new musical give the New Wolsey’s autumn season plenty of punch

Exterior view of the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. Photo Carl Lamb

Is it legal? Britain introduces The Porn Laws and gets its knickers in a twist

Nude Reclining on Chair by Roger Hance. Could legitimate art photographers get unwittingly caught up in the UK Porn Ban? Photo: Roger Hance

Ipswich backpackers robbed at gunpoint in Amazon rainforest vow to finish holiday

Glenn Williamson and his fellow backpackers were told by tour guides to give the armed robbers what they wanted to avoid getting shot Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists