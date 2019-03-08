Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Residents sick of street being used as a rat run - and fear traffic will only get worse

08 March, 2019 - 07:30
Michael Stewart says traffic is getting out of control on Berners Street in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Michael Stewart says traffic is getting out of control on Berners Street in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Residents in a busy street in Ipswich say they are sick of it being used as a rat run - and warn a serious accident could happen in the future.

A damaged parked car from a crash in Berners Street Picture: MICHAEL STEWARTA damaged parked car from a crash in Berners Street Picture: MICHAEL STEWART

Michael Stewart, 60, says Berners Street has seen increasing traffic over the last decade and is considering moving out of the area due to the problems.

He said residents are getting tired of the constant near misses, lack of parking, damage to cars and incidents of road rage and wants to see traffic calming measures introduced, such as speed bumps, to slow down cars in the area. Berners Street was recently made a 20mph zone, but Mr Stewart said cars and lorries rarely stick to the limit.

“I have lived here for 14 years on and off and it just keeps getting worse and worse.

“Many people in the street have complained about it. “It is now 20mph but no one takes any notice, we need speed bumps.

“You still get people doing 40-50mph down here.

“Everyone down here is getting very frustrated with it.”

Mr Stewart said his car was crashed into last week, causing around £6,500 worth of damage and that he had recently been clipped by a car himself as he walked round a vehicle parked on the pavement.

Carol Woodcock, who also lives in the street, said her car has just been repaired after it was struck by a car in the road - the fourth time it has happened in five years.

“It’s just crazy,” she said, “Cars still tear down here.

“It’s a nightmare, we’re completely fed up with it.”

Jill Roberts, 80, who also lives in the street, said there were far too many vehicles using it as a through road.

“It would be better if the cars and lorries could find a better route,” she said.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “We monitor traffic flow, management and safety on Suffolk’s highways which show that there has been steady increase in the volume of traffic through Ipswich in recent times, models suggest that this is likely to continue. In terms of accidents, Berners St is a very safe road with just one recorded road injury on the road itself, in the last five years. We do not currently have any plans for safety improvements on this particular street, but local residents are always welcome to raise any concerns by contacting us via www.suffolk.gov.uk/highways.”

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Residents sick of street being used as a rat run - and fear traffic will only get worse

Michael Stewart says traffic is getting out of control on Berners Street in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich man accused of arson after fires at restaurant and acupuncture centre

Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE

A bright start to the weekend could be dampened by rain showers

Sunny spells with rain showers are predicted over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Angry, afraid, tired, broke: The real struggles of being a carer

Carers need more help. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lambert prepared to sacrifice transfer funds for a fuller Portman Road

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert would sacrifice transfer funds if it meant the club sold more season tickets at a cheaper price. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists