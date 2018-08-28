Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

The best advice for new parents? Keep it to yourself

PUBLISHED: 16:03 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 05 December 2018

Stacia Briggs says the best parenting advice is to say nothing Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stacia Briggs says the best parenting advice is to say nothing Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Halfpoint

Apparently, new parents feel ‘completely overwhelmed’ by the advice they are given by well-meaning friends and family and struggle to see the wood for the trees when it comes to raising the tiny human they’ve just brought home from hospital.

I remember the tsunami of advice I received and that the best bit I was ever given, by a fellow new mother, was “ignore everyone, just do whatever it takes to get them to go to sleep”. I think she meant the babies, I don’t think she was suggesting some kind of euthanasia for advice givers (although that’s how you feel towards some of them at the time).

My mother, who took on the child care when I got back to work and did the most incredible job, used the Dr Spock method with me.

Spock babies are fed on demand, sleep in the parent’s room in a Moses basket and basically rule the roost like miniature dictators without the facial hair (some even have the facial hair – there were some monsters born when I was in hospital, you’d have needed to shave them before photographs).

As a Spock baby, I am still feeding on demand, although I am making a concerted effort to cut out the 11pm and 5am bottles thanks to continuing support from my sponsor – I can no longer fit in the Moses basket, but still rule the roost.

With my own children, I decided that I could either study baby manuals and equip myself with as much information about child-rearing as possible so that I could make an informed choice about which technique to use, or I could spend the time I’d have wasted reading claptrap sitting on the sofa watching Hollyoaks and eating chipsticks.

By the time I gave birth, I knew nothing about child-rearing but a great deal about Chester teenagers and the differing quality of own-brand chipsticks from several leading supermarkets.

As a result, I made it all up as I went along. We quickly established who was boss in the house (the babies) and what kind of routine would work for us (one that involved me not getting dressed for days on end and looking as if I’d recently escaped from an asylum).

Instead of trifling matters like routines and consistency, I concentrated on far more important issues, such as buying really nice babygrows, identifying which jars of baby food caused the much-feared ‘up the back and into the hair’ nappies and honing my withering put-downs for non-parents who dared complain about feeling tired in my ear-shot.

There’s nothing that irritates a parent more than a non-parent telling them how tired they are. Even if the non-parent has plenty of good reason for being tired, parents never accept that it can be the same kind of ‘I just washed up the margarine and put a hair brush in the fridge’ tired that we suffer from.

In turn, non-parents feel patronised when new mums and dads claim to have the monopoly on being knackered.

Of course, both camps have valid points, although you’d think those disposable-income spending, mini-break taking, tidy house owning, wide-awake, well-rested childless ingrates could have cut us a bit of slack now and again.

Yes, you’ve just climbed Mount Everest with a fridge freezer on your back for charity and you’re moving house again, but I haven’t had a decent night’s sleep since 1997.

I see your stress at work and I raise you impetigo, head-lice, threadworms, children’s entertainers and teenagers who tell you they’ll be home by 3am and roll in at 7.30am. Now tell me you’re bloody tired again and I’ll brain you – or rather I would, if I had the energy: I’m 22 years into this parenting lark and I can barely stay awake past 7pm.

The moral of this tale? Keep your parenting advice to yourself unless you’re asked for it. Trust me, it’s the best gift you can give a new parent - that and lots and lots of offers to babysit. Overnight.

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

12:36 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

14:59 Jake Foxford
Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Bridge has now partly reopened after a lorry overturned on the A14, causing major traffic problems.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

12:32 Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

12:28 Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

12:27 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Poll Do you feel safe at night in Ipswich?

12:25 Jake Foxford
Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is one of the partners agenices marching with Suffolk Rape Crisis, along with the University of Suffolk Students' Union and the Suffolk Feminist Society. Picture: SUFFOLK RAPE CRISIS

University students and charities are coming together to march for an end to violence against women.

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

11:49 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

Crunch meeting with MPs about failing mental health trust ‘due before Christmas’

10 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin wants swift action to be taken over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Picture: ARCHANT

MPs in Suffolk and Norfolk hope to meet with regulators over the future of the region’s crisis-hit mental health trust before Christmas, it has emerged.

Most read

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide