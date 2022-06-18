22 of the best pictures of town celebrating Suffolk Pride

Gallery

The sea of colour has returned to Ipswich's streets - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As Suffolk Pride gets underway in Ipswich, a sea of colour has returned to the town's streets.

This was the third time Ipswich had celebrated the parade - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The event, which is now in its third year, held its most accessible event yet.

The event was divided into three stages around the Waterfront - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It was divided into three stages around the Waterfront, with two designated safe/quiet places for those who wanted to be involved away from the crowds.

There were designated quiet places for those who wanted to enjoy the event, but avoid the crowds - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Main Stage on the Waterfront had some of the best musicians and dancers in the country.

It featured a dedicated viewing area for people with disabilities, alongside stalls selling local produce, food and drinks.

The Arts Stage at the University of Suffolk hosted poets, speakers and a Disability and Queerness Panel.

There were numerous stalls selling a variety of food and drink - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Youth Stage at the Hold hosted drag, music performances and two open mic sessions.

Boom Battle Bar in the Ipswich Buttermarket will be hosting the official afterparty, with four different and varied performances.

Ticket sales from the event will go towards next year's pride event.