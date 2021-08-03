Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich

Published: 7:00 PM August 3, 2021

A full English breakfast is probably one of the best things to cure your hangover - Credit: Stokes Sauces

As more people return to pubs, bars and nightclubs following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, we have listed some of the best places in Ipswich to cure those dreaded hangovers.

So for those days when a Lucozade just isn't doing the trick, here are some of the best places in Ipswich to help cure your hangover and get you feeling more alive again:

Cult on the Waterfront

The Cult on the Waterfront has a great menu which is more than suitable to tackle a hangover.

With options varying from Fat Boy Pancakes to Breakfast in a Coat.

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Cult bar in Ipswich on the first weekend of restrictions easing. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The menu also has many vegetarian options as well.

If it is a burger you are after to rid your headache then Cult has got you covered with its sharing platter - including two double stack burgers with chicken wings.

The café also has a wide range of hot drinks and smoothies perfect to cure that hangover.

Applaud Coffee

If you are after a cup of coffee and homemade cake to help with the hangover then Applaud Coffee is the place for you.

Applaud in Ipswich is known for its coffee and homemade cakes - Credit: Adrianna Keczmerska

Based in St Peter's Street, the independent coffee house has a variety of hot drinks, iced drinks and milkshakes for you to try.

With a stunning breakfast menu as well - with all items £5 or less - it really is a great place to go to get over the night before.

Kesgrave Kitchen

If it is a full English you are after, then Kesgrave Kitchen is a great place to go.

Or if you are more of a burger and chips kind of person after a night out, the kitchen can cater for you also with a great selection of burgers.

A selection of hot drinks on offer from Kesgrave Kitchen's new coffee van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Breakfast bagels, including bacon, avocado and salmon, are also on the menu.

The Forge Kitchen

The perfect place for a steak.

A packed menu full of options to help tackle the morning after a big night out with brunch, mains and puddings to delve into.

The Forge Kitchen won favourite restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: THE FORGE KITCHEN - Credit: Archant

Or if roast dinners help cure your hangover, then the Forge delivers with a beef or chicken roast, served with vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.

Wetherspoon's

A place where many go to start their night on the town is also a great place to start the morning after.

If you spent a lot of money on drinks the night before, then Spoons is always the place to go with its cheap and cheerful menu.

A variety of choices to choose from which is certain to help you feel a little bit better.















