6 places in Suffolk to buy your Christmas tree in 2019

Make buying this year's Christmas tree a fun family event Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Searching for your ideal fir? Pay a visit to one of these Suffolk-based growers to find your perfect Christmas tree this festive season.

Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER

Blackthorpe Barn

Come and choose your tree from Blackthorpe Barn where you can both see and smell how fresh they are. Trees from the Rougham Estate are famous for their quality and longevity, having been carefully nurtured throughout the year by the previous winners of the British Christmas Tree Grower of the Year award. Rougham Estate has also supplied Christmas trees to 10 Downing Street on numerous occasions. Blackthorpe Barn can offer a tree delivery service if preferred - depending on where you live affects the delivery cost - and is open from Friday, November 22 to Saturday, December 20. The barn will also be holding festive late night shopping events every Friday between 5:30pm to 7pm, from November 29, to Friday, November 20. For more information find out more here or call 01359 270880.

Swann's Nursery

Choose from a range of trees at Swann's Nursery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Choose from a range of trees at Swann's Nursery Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All Christmas trees at Swann's Nursery are grown on site in Bromeswell, and will be on sale from the end of November. The Nordman fir, which drops fewer needles than the Norway Spruce, will need to be kept watered while in the house, however both will make the perfect centre piece in your living room this festive season. Sizes range from 3ft to 10ft, and cost £6 per foot. Find out more here or call 01394 460127.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre

Laurel Farm Garden Centre provides fresh Christmas trees ranging from 3ft to 8ft tall. Find Christmas tree stands from £10.99, potted Christmas trees and tall Nordman and Spruce firs - which are available for collection only. Browse amongst the handmade wreaths, Christmas decorations, cards and gifts, to help shape your idea Christmas. Also, make sure you pop into their local produce farm shop, where you'll find free-range eggs, jams, pickles and cakes. Hot soups, delicious coffee and tasty cakes are also on offer between 9am and 4pm in the café. Find Laurel Farm Garden Centre on Henley Road, Ipswich, IP1 6TE - opening times are 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Find out more here or call 01473 215984.

Find your perfect Christmas tree at Laurel Farm Garden Centre Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Find your perfect Christmas tree at Laurel Farm Garden Centre Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hollow Trees

Hollow Trees Farm knows that the very best fresh Christmas trees require lots of love, care and patience. From the minute the tiny tree seeds (sourced from a small area in Siberia) are planted, to controlling the pesky weeds and trimming those wonky, wayward branches, it takes a specialist, dedicated team of tree lovers. After years of nurturing the growing trees, the finale is the responsibility of Bob, the Hollow Trees farm manager, who walks the fields so he can choose a range of the very best trees to offer at very competitive prices, for all budgets. Bushy or slim, weeny or whopper, Hollow Trees Farm can help! Parking is free and pick up is easy with lots of help on hand. Keep it real and make your festive season sparkle with a visit to Hollow Trees Farm this Christmas. Find out more here.

Hollow Trees have an exciting range of beautiful trees Picture: Hollow Trees Hollow Trees have an exciting range of beautiful trees Picture: Hollow Trees

Red House Barn

Based in Sternfield, Suffolk, this environmentally-considerate barn grows high-quality Christmas trees in their 18 acres of land. The barn is passionate about producing top-quality trees which boast beautiful shapes, colours and overall health, while being mindful to avoid haulage and shipping to keep their carbon footprint to a minimum. The trees produced by the barn range in height from 3ft all the way up to 15ft tall. Prices start from £10 upwards depending on the breed and size - all cuts are individually priced. All of the barn's trees are cut fresh so that come Christmas, they will still be in tip-top condition. The Red House Christmas Barn is open every day up to and including Christmas Eve from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Find out more here or call 07881 294062.

Suffolk Food Hall

When it comes to trees, Suffolk Food Hall focuses on the quality of product and quality of service. The award-winning trees are grown sustainably in Saxmundham and are cut a day or two before delivery ensuring a fresh, healthy tree and as little needle drop as possible. The team regularly visits the grower, hand selects the trees, and prepares them before display. This same team are on hand to assist picking the perfect tree. The first trees have arrived, and additional Nordman, Norway and Douglas Fir are due to arrive early December. Find out more here or call 01473 786610.