E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman, 25, who dropped out of school finally passes her GCSEs

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 20 August 2020

Bethany Cousins, 25, has achieved a grade 9 in her English GCSE at Suffolk New College Picture: JOHN NICE

Bethany Cousins, 25, has achieved a grade 9 in her English GCSE at Suffolk New College Picture: JOHN NICE

JOHN NICE

A 25-year-old has been left overjoyed after achieving top marks in her GCSE results – having dropped out of school aged 14.

Bethany Cousins, from Ipswich, left school at 14 after experiencing personal troubles, but has not let her past stop her path towards success after an incredible year at Suffolk New College.

While at the college, Miss Cousins won a writing competition judged by former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt and now has more strings to her bow with her Grade 9 in English and Grade 5 in maths.

She said: “I’m really happy as this is the first time I’ve ever had a qualification.

“It’s been a good year educationally. First I was the winner of the college writing competition and now this.

“I’d say to others like me who have been out of education for a while that it’s never too late to get a qualification.

“It might be hard if you work full-time, but it’s doable and it gives you a feeling of self-belief knowing that you can achieve more than what you are doing right now.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mental health patient who attacked five staff avoids going to prison

The Woodlands mental health unit in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Car engulfed in flames after dramatic 5am blaze

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

Diesel spill forces busy Ipswich road to close

Diesel from a lorry spilled in Bury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GCSE results day 2020: Live updates from Ipswich schools

Kesgrave High School student Jamie Cook on GCSE results day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Competition for Holy was always on Town’s agenda this summer - the story of how the Blues got their man

Tomas Holy and David Cornell will battle it out to be Ipswich Town No.1 this season. Picture: ROSSHALLS/ITFC