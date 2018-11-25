Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

25 November, 2018 - 05:30
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Archant

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Police community support officer (PCSO) Jack Mahoney had set out for work from his home in Hadleigh at 6.30am when he was involved in a nasty crash with another car on the B1070, just outside the Suffolk town.

Dazed, the Bexley PCSO called his wife Emma – who thought he was phoning because he had forgotten his lunch – to say he had been in a crash before his mobile cut out.

Fearing her husband might be fighting for his life, Mrs Mahoney gathered the couple’s three young children and told them: “Get in the car, we’ve got to go and find daddy.”

Wearing a dressing gown and flip flops, she followed a fire service vehicle she had spotted with blue flashing lights and was on the scene, between Layham and Raydon, within minutes.

Jack Mahoney. Picture: EMMA MAHONEYJack Mahoney. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

She parked behind the fire service vehicle and told her three sons – Sean, aged two, and George and Mark, both aged eight – to stay inside, thinking: “I can’t let the kids see this.”

The 33-year-old said: “I then ran up the road to the car and knocked on the passenger door, thinking: ‘Is he even alive?’

“Looking at the car, I thought: ‘I don’t even know what state he’s in.’ I was petrified.”

Mrs Mahoney could only then watch helplessly as police, fire and ambulance crews rapidly arrived on the scene to conduct a slick operation to remove her husband from the wreckage of their silver Citroen Xsara Picasso.

Having put a collar round his neck to keep Mr Mahoney still, they used cutting equipment to remove the boot, doors and then the roof to extract him safely from the vehicle.

Mr Mahoney was taken to Ipswich Hospital after the accident on Tuesday, November 20.

Miraculously, it was discovered the 36-year-old had escaped with no broken bones but had suffered severe whiplash.

He was released from hospital later that morning but will be off work until at least December 10, with doctors saying it will take between two and six weeks to fully recover.

However Mr Mahoney said: “I’m definitely lucky to be alive. It could have gone totally the other way.

“It could’ve been fatal straight away on impact.

“Looking back, I’m grateful because it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Mr Mahoney described how he felt a “bang” on impact, adding: “I was in a ditch and it sunk in that: ‘Oh my god, I’ve been in a crash.’

“I went to undo my seatbelt and I felt all this pain down my neck and I thought: ‘I can’t move at all.’

“The driver’s door was jammed and I was stuck in the car. I was dazed because it felt like the airbag had punched me in the face.”

However both he and his wife are full of praise for the emergency services, who they said acted heroically and at speed to rescue Mr Mahoney from the wreckage.

“I was amazed by the response time,” said Mr Mahoney, who works for the Metropolitan Police Service in London.

“In London it can be pretty quick but for all those fire engines, the ambulance and police to get there in that time was pretty quick.

“They were all working so well together. You’d have thought they were one team, not separate emergency services.

“It was almost like when you see a well-drilled training exercise on television. It was so professional and I was so impressed.

“I’m so grateful to them working so quickly to get me out. It has limited the injuries I sustained. If I’d been sitting in that position any longer, it could’ve been a lot worse.

“I’m just grateful to all the emergency services that turned up. I take my hat off to them.”

Mrs Mahoney added: “I was petrified as I watched Jack in the car, not knowing what was going on.

“They all just got on with it. They were absolutely incredible. I can’t thank them enough. They literally were amazing.”

She added that the emergency crews’ conduct was “perfect”, even to the point where they gave her blankets to keep her warm while she stood outside.

“Looking at the car and knowing the impact, he should’ve been more injured than he was,” she said.

The B1070 was closed while fire crews from Hadleigh and Princes Street, Ipswich dealt with the incident, with one lane opened at 8am and the incident cleared by 9.15am.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

17 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

17 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 16:00 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Celebrity writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones gave one boy a very special day as he invited him to his Suffolk home to meet his alpacas.

Womens charities and University of Suffolk to march against sexual violence

Yesterday, 16:00 Jake Foxford
Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is one of the partners agenices marching with Suffolk Rape Crisis, along with the University of Suffolk Students' Union and the Suffolk Feminist Society. Picture: SUFFOLK RAPE CRISIS

Light and noise will fill the night when hundreds of women march against sexual violence during a packed late night shopping evening in Ipswich.

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 13:57 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

Yesterday, 12:10 Sophie Barnett
Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

Yesterday, 11:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion eye most ambitious visitor targets for 10 years

Yesterday, 09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Silent discos and themed days at Ipswich Museum have helped bring in visitors Picture: IBC

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion have set their most ambitious visitor number targets for a decade, in a bid to turn around falling school trips.

Most read

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video WATCH: 22 beers and more than 100 gins on offer at Three Wise Monkeys

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opens today, after the success of the Colchester venue. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide