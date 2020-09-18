E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New bid for Ravenswood council homes despite residents’ opposition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 September 2020

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Archant

Controversial proposals to build 96 new homes – including 67 council homes – on land at Ravenswood in Ipswich are set to go before planners.

A formal planning application has been made by Handford Homes, the housebuilding company owned by Ipswich Borough Council, after a public consultation on the proposal.

This would see the homes built on council-owned land near the school. As well as the council homes for affordable rent, there will also be 10 starter homes for key workers who want to get their first foot on the housing ladder and 19 homes for market rent.

MORE: New bid to build more council homes at Ravenswood

You may also want to watch:

Handford Homes’ chair Colin Kreidewolf said: “The validation of this application marks a significant step forward to deliver these 96 homes. If the application is approved then we would expect to start construction in summer 2021.”

The application has attracted opposition because of the number of proposed council homes on a housing development that was designed as mixed tenure – when Ravenswood was first developed in the 1990s it was designed to have 65% private homes and 35% affordable homes. This development will have twice that proportion of council houses.

An earlier attempt at building a totally council house development on the site was rejected by ministers five years ago – but Mr Kreidewolf said Handford Homes had ensured this development addressed those concerns.

The opposition to the proposal has been led by the Ravenswood Residents’ Association, whose chairman Bryan Patterson said: “20-plus years ago the Ravenswood estate was designed on behalf of IBC to be an answer for modern living where approximately 65% of private housing was to “pepper-potted” by 35% of social housing – some of which were to be old/diasabled people’s bungalows.”

Mr Kreidewolf said that across the entire Ravenswood development, the original house builders had put up less than that proportion of affordable housing, and this development of a total of 96 new homes would not bring the estate as a whole up to the level of private to affordable homes that had originally been proposed.

And several of the pre-application comments related to traffic issues that were beyond the scope of the planning application that has just been lodged.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New bid for Ravenswood council homes despite residents’ opposition

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Ipswich teenager denies rape charge

Riley Lloyd, 18, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied rape. Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

After ‘nae normal’ start, now it’s crunch time for Ipswich Town

Flynn Downes and James Norwood pictured ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup loss to Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

Jailed in Suffolk: Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl among those sent to prison

Peter Wilkie was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Businesses back our call to ‘Leave Suffolk out of it’

The people of Felixstowe wearing masks whilst shopping in the highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND