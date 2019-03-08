Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

FIRST LOOK at Ipswich's brand new Superdry

PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 29 June 2019

It is hoped that the opening of Superdry will attract more big name shops to the town Picture: ARCHANT

It is hoped that the opening of Superdry will attract more big name shops to the town Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Shoppers in Ipswich queued in the Buttermarket shopping centre this morning as they waited to get their first glimpse inside the town's new Superdry store.

Shoppers waiting patiently for the new Superdry store to open this morning Picture: ARCHANTShoppers waiting patiently for the new Superdry store to open this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds gathered outside the shop from 9.30am, eagerly awaiting the opening of the fashion giant - it is hoped Superdry will boost footfall into the centre of Ipswich and encourage other big names into the town.

The opening of Superdry, which can be found at the street entrance to the Buttermarket, means that all units in the shopping centre are now full.

Andrew Flockhart, from Ipswich, who is a big fan of the Superdry made sure he was waiting outside the store before it opened.

Giving his first impressions of the new shop he said: "It's really nice and it's actually bigger than I thought it would be. It's about time we got a shop like this in Ipswich. It's good to have bigger shops like this to attract shoppers."

A sneak peak inside Superdry's new Ipswich store Picture: ARCHANTA sneak peak inside Superdry's new Ipswich store Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry celebrated their opening with a live DJ in the store and stilt walkers greeting guests as they arrived at the Buttermarket.

It was a busy weekend at the Buttermarket as they also held a Family Fun Day event to raise money for East Anglia's Children Hospice (EACH) and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Children got to have their faces painted and try their luck on the hook-a-duck stall.

Shoppers were impressed by the new Superdry store in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTShoppers were impressed by the new Superdry store in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Read more:Ipswich given £50,000 to boost what's on at the Cornhill

Shoppers are impressed with the size of the new Superdry shop and are happy it has opened in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTShoppers are impressed with the size of the new Superdry shop and are happy it has opened in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Take a look inside the stylish new Superdry shop which opened today Picture: ARCHANTTake a look inside the stylish new Superdry shop which opened today Picture: ARCHANT

Fashion brand Superdry opened in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich today Picture: ARCHANTFashion brand Superdry opened in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich today Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

All of this weekend’s breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to KFC knife fight

Police were called to the KFC in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich following reports of a knife fight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m absolutely disgusted’: Youth club founder hits out after Suffolk misses out on ‘county lines’ fund

Stepmother of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens, Helen Forbes, says she is 'disgusted' at the decision by the Home Office to fail to fund Suffolk police as they fight knife crime and 'county lines' drug dealing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

FIRST LOOK at Ipswich’s brand new Superdry

It is hoped that the opening of Superdry will attract more big name shops to the town Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists