FIRST LOOK at Ipswich's brand new Superdry
PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 29 June 2019
Archant
Shoppers in Ipswich queued in the Buttermarket shopping centre this morning as they waited to get their first glimpse inside the town's new Superdry store.
Crowds gathered outside the shop from 9.30am, eagerly awaiting the opening of the fashion giant - it is hoped Superdry will boost footfall into the centre of Ipswich and encourage other big names into the town.
The opening of Superdry, which can be found at the street entrance to the Buttermarket, means that all units in the shopping centre are now full.
Andrew Flockhart, from Ipswich, who is a big fan of the Superdry made sure he was waiting outside the store before it opened.
Giving his first impressions of the new shop he said: "It's really nice and it's actually bigger than I thought it would be. It's about time we got a shop like this in Ipswich. It's good to have bigger shops like this to attract shoppers."
Superdry celebrated their opening with a live DJ in the store and stilt walkers greeting guests as they arrived at the Buttermarket.
It was a busy weekend at the Buttermarket as they also held a Family Fun Day event to raise money for East Anglia's Children Hospice (EACH) and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Children got to have their faces painted and try their luck on the hook-a-duck stall.
Read more:Ipswich given £50,000 to boost what's on at the Cornhill