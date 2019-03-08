FIRST LOOK at Ipswich's brand new Superdry

It is hoped that the opening of Superdry will attract more big name shops to the town Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Shoppers in Ipswich queued in the Buttermarket shopping centre this morning as they waited to get their first glimpse inside the town's new Superdry store.

Shoppers waiting patiently for the new Superdry store to open this morning Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers waiting patiently for the new Superdry store to open this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds gathered outside the shop from 9.30am, eagerly awaiting the opening of the fashion giant - it is hoped Superdry will boost footfall into the centre of Ipswich and encourage other big names into the town.

The opening of Superdry, which can be found at the street entrance to the Buttermarket, means that all units in the shopping centre are now full.

Andrew Flockhart, from Ipswich, who is a big fan of the Superdry made sure he was waiting outside the store before it opened.

Giving his first impressions of the new shop he said: "It's really nice and it's actually bigger than I thought it would be. It's about time we got a shop like this in Ipswich. It's good to have bigger shops like this to attract shoppers."

A sneak peak inside Superdry's new Ipswich store Picture: ARCHANT A sneak peak inside Superdry's new Ipswich store Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry celebrated their opening with a live DJ in the store and stilt walkers greeting guests as they arrived at the Buttermarket.

It was a busy weekend at the Buttermarket as they also held a Family Fun Day event to raise money for East Anglia's Children Hospice (EACH) and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Children got to have their faces painted and try their luck on the hook-a-duck stall.

Shoppers were impressed by the new Superdry store in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers were impressed by the new Superdry store in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers are impressed with the size of the new Superdry shop and are happy it has opened in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers are impressed with the size of the new Superdry shop and are happy it has opened in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Take a look inside the stylish new Superdry shop which opened today Picture: ARCHANT Take a look inside the stylish new Superdry shop which opened today Picture: ARCHANT

Fashion brand Superdry opened in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich today Picture: ARCHANT Fashion brand Superdry opened in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich today Picture: ARCHANT

