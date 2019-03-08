E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Late entries available for 5k Ipswich Big Fun Run

PUBLISHED: 12:37 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 27 August 2019

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Late entries are still available for a run around one of Ipswich's most scenic parts this weekend when the annual Big Fun Run returns to the town.

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTA previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The 5km event, which has been organsied for several years, starts in Christchurch Park at 11am on Saturday, August 31.

All ages are encouraged to run, walk or jog two loops of the park in the untimed event, with those aged under five going free.

You may also want to watch:

People are encouraged to arrive in running gear or fancy dress, with joggers able to use the event to raise money for charity.

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTA previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The event's website said: "Dress code is fun so wear whatever you like - fancy dress is always welcome however a comfortable pair of trainers is a must.

"The event is not timed so don't worry about rushing round. There will be signage and marshals along the route to cheer you on and make sure no-one goes the wrong way."

All those taking part will be presented with a Big Fun Run medal.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Late entries available for 5k Ipswich Big Fun Run

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Jobs at risk as FedEx looks to close Ipswich site

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google/PA.

Your chance to meet Ipswich striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘I’ll do whatever’s needed’ - Wilson just wants to help Blues win

James Wilson has started four games for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists