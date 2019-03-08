Late entries available for 5k Ipswich Big Fun Run

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Late entries are still available for a run around one of Ipswich's most scenic parts this weekend when the annual Big Fun Run returns to the town.

The 5km event, which has been organsied for several years, starts in Christchurch Park at 11am on Saturday, August 31.

All ages are encouraged to run, walk or jog two loops of the park in the untimed event, with those aged under five going free.

People are encouraged to arrive in running gear or fancy dress, with joggers able to use the event to raise money for charity.

The event's website said: "Dress code is fun so wear whatever you like - fancy dress is always welcome however a comfortable pair of trainers is a must.

"The event is not timed so don't worry about rushing round. There will be signage and marshals along the route to cheer you on and make sure no-one goes the wrong way."

All those taking part will be presented with a Big Fun Run medal.

For more information or to sign up, click here.