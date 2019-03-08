Gallery

Big Fun Run Ipswich - can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Runners of all ages took part in a fun run in Christchurch Park in aid of Cancer Research Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Scores of people laced up their running shoes and descended on Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Saturday for the Big Ipswich Fun Run.

Maddison and Rowan ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Maddison and Rowan ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event, in aid of a host of charities including Cancer Research UK, saw runners take two loops of the picturesque park.

After a quick stretch and warm up, runners took to the 5km course, making their way past the children's play area, tennis courts and round pond on their way round the park.

There were runners of all ages and abilities, with many taking to fancy dress for the big event.

Among the runners, a big brown bear, a couple of princesses and even a flamingo could be spotted taking on the course.

After crossing the finishing line, participants received a goodie bag and a medal for their efforts.

The event is part of a number of Big Fun Runs taking place across the country raising money for a host of good causes.

Rowan,Emma, Laura and Maddison ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rowan,Emma, Laura and Maddison ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eleanor and Benjamin Philcox ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Eleanor and Benjamin Philcox ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eleanor and Benjamin Philcox ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Eleanor and Benjamin Philcox ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN