Big Hoot revealed as latest Ipswich art trail for 2022

Published: 6:01 AM May 6, 2021

The Wild in Art trail for 2022 will be owl sculptures - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A series of coloured owls are set to prove a hoot in Ipswich after St Elizabeth Hospice announced its latest Wild in Art trail.

Between June and September 2022, 40 ornately decorated owl sculptures, featuring designs celebrating all things Suffolk, will be scattered throughout the town.

Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 follows the success of Elmer's Big Parade and Pigs Gone Wild and will showcase the wealth of artistic talent of the county and beyond.

“We are so pleased to reveal the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 and hope the whole community is as excited as us with the sculptures,” said Terry Hunt, a trustee at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Terry Hunt is a trustee at St Elizabeth Hospice said the owls paid homage to Christchurch Park's duo Mabel and Matilda - Credit: Warren Page/Pagepix

40 ornately decorated owl sculptures will be scattered throughout the town next year - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

“The inspiration came about as the hospice team felt the popular view of owls being knowledgeable and wise creatures linked to the support St Elizabeth Hospice has provided patients and families since 1989, whilst taking them under the wing of its care.

“While Ipswich, where the trail will be held, also has a strong connection with owls courtesy of the popular figures of Mabel and Matilda, the tawny owls seen in Christchurch Park for many years."

The owl sculptures will feature designs celebrating all things Suffolk - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The first owl sculpture down on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, the statue auction and fundraising activities generated more than £260,000 for the hospice in 2019.

Pigs Gone Wild is estimated to have brought an extra £1million to Ipswich’s economy through increased visits and spending in the town, as 250,000 people completed the art trail.

Suffolk artist and former healthcare assistant at Ipswich Hospital Angie Ashford, who designed the Elmer Travel Trunk sculpture, was picked for the very first owl sculpture this year and included Suffolk's county flower the oxlip.

Artist Angie Ashford alongside her 'A Hoot to Suffolk' statue - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

She said: "To be asked to take part in the Big Hoot 2022 is a real privilege, but to be chosen to be the artist which designs the first Hoot, I am still pinching myself.

"I hope it inspires people to get out and explore Suffolk and see all the beautiful places we have."

Hannah Bloom, director of income generation for the hospice, said the response from the community has been fantastic so far and after coming out of a long pandemic it is "heart-warming" to see.

Hannah Bloom is director of income generation at St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

"We have had so many businesses get in touch who haven't got involved before in the Elmer trail but really want to now," she added.

"It's free, family fun and will bring new people into town as well — we are incredibly lucky to live in this county and it will be great for children to see where they live represented."

The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 will be the third art trail brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art.

For more information about Wild in Art 2022 visit the website here.