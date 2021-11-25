Did you see this image light up an Ipswich Waterfront landmark?

An advertisement for the Big Hoot art trail appeared on a building on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

A colourful image was projected onto a landmark building on Ipswich Waterfront last night — did you see it?

An advertisement for the Big Hoot, the St Elizabeth Hospice art trail coming to Ipswich next summer, was beamed onto the former R&W Paul Ltd silo.

The projection came from a van that was parked in a skate park near Stoke Bridge.

The advert was projected from a van at a skate park near Stoke Bridge - Credit: Archant

The Big Hoot follows on from St Elizabeth Hospice's previous art trails in Ipswich, with Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade in 2019 both raising more than £200,000 for the charity.

It was estimated the Elmer's Big Parade art trail brought an extra £1million to Ipswich’s economy through increased spending and by attracting 250,000 people to the town.

Between June and September next year, 40 decorated owl sculptures celebrating all things Suffolk will be placed around Ipswich.