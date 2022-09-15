News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New date for the Big Hoot auction announced

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:28 AM September 15, 2022
Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 Auction will take place on Wednesday, October 12 at the Ipswich Town Hall.

The new date for the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 Auction has been announced.

The event was postponed from Thursday, September 15, following the passing of the Queen and during national mourning.

Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 Auction will take place on Wednesday, October 12 at the Ipswich Town Hall.

The culminating event of The Big Hoot in Ipswich will take place on Wednesday, October 12, at the Grand Hall, in Ipswich Town Hall. 

The auction will include all 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures, which have made up this summer’s art trail. 

All proceeds from the auction will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice and its services, which provide free-of-charge care to those living with progressive or life-limiting illnesses throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.   

Celia Joseph, the community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “After the very sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken the decision to reschedule the finale of the Big Hoot Art Trail, the Big Hoot Auction. 

“While the family-focused, Farewell Weekend went ahead as planned and was a wonderful success, we did not feel we can do these final celebratory, fundraising events full justice at this time of mourning.  

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and supporters for helping to swiftly re-arrange this very special event, so we can give the Hoots a proper send off, and we look forward to welcoming all to the auction in October.” 

Big Hoot Ipswich 2022, the biggest free art event in Suffolk, attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors and boosted the town’s streets.   The Big Hoot Auction, conducted by Clarke and Simpson, will begin at 6 pm, before the first bids at 7 pm.  

Auctions for the previous hospice art trails, including Pigs Gone Wild 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019, have proved great successes, with statues sold for £3,000 up to £10,000. 

The statues now proudly grace homes, businesses, gardens and even a cruise ship, across Suffolk as well as the whole country. 

Tickets to attend the Big Hoot Auction cost £20 and you can register online

