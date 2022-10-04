Auctioneers ready to send Hoots under the hammer

How much will this year's auction raise for St Elizabeth Hospice? - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Excitement is building ahead of the Big Hoot statues going under the hammer in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Auctioneers Clarke and Simpson, auction partner for the event, will return to Ipswich Town Hall to keep on top of the bids next week on October 12.

The trail ran between June 19 and September 3 bringing in thousands of visitors to Ipswich to see the 50 individually designed owls, as well as more than 100 Little Hoots designed by schools and groups.

The event was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth and the period of national mourning.

Doors will open at 6pm next Thursday with the auction set to start at 7pm.

In previous years, The 2016 Pigs Gone Wild trail raised in excess of £200,000 and Elmer's Big Parade in 2019 raised £260,000 for the charity, with statues sold for between £3,000 up to £10,000.

Hayden Foster, from Clarke and Simpson, said: "Whilst even in our time, I have sold the odd chicken and pheasant, we thought our days of selling feathers were finished. That said, it is with great pleasure that we have accepted the challenge of selling the wonderful parliament of “Hoot” owls.

“We are delighted to be the Auction Partner for the Big Hoot following on from Elmer’s Big Parade and Pigs Gone Wild previously. This project is the most fantastic way to raise money for this exceptional cause whilst giving joy in the community to all of those that have enjoyed the trail."

All proceeds from the auction will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice and its services, which provide free-of-charge care to those living with progressive or life-limiting illnesses throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Celia Joseph, the community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Thank you to all of our sponsors and supporters for helping to swiftly re-arrange this very special event, so we can give the Hoots a proper send off, and we look forward to welcoming all to the auction in October.”

Those unable to attend the auction can bid online via its auction page on the-saleroom.com

For more information ahead of the auction, contact Clarke and Simpson on 01728 724363 or 01728 621200 if they can help further.