Big Hoot sticker book revealed ahead of Ipswich art trail launch

The Big Hoot is almost upon us, and will kick off on June 19. - Credit: Archant

The Big Hoot art trail launches in Ipswich in just a few weeks - and today this newspaper can announce we are producing a Big Hoot sticker book, with pre-orders now open.

The art trail, run by St Elizabeth Hospice, will see 50 colourful 'Big Hoot' owl sculptures placed around Ipswich town centre between June 19 and September 3, along with lots of 'Little Hoots' linked to local schools.

It is the third art trail brought to Ipswich by the hospice and creative producers Wild in Art, following the success of Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019.

Previous trails have brought thousands of visitors into Ipswich to see the spectacle, and this summer is expected to create a similar buzz in town.

To celebrate the trail, Archant has produced the Big Hoot sticker album, with 50 stickers to collect, including 10 special 'shinies'. The book features all 115 sculptures on the trail. It also includes a trail map to help you find them all.

The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 sticker book cover - Credit: Archant

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "The art trails always create lots of excitement and we can't wait to see the owls on show in the town from June 19.

"Our sticker books for the previous two trails have proved really popular with youngsters and really add to the buzz around the trail."

Stickers will be available to buy once the book hits retailers on June 19, and can be purchased from selected East of England Co-op stores, St Elizabeth Hospice shops and independent retailers at £1 for a pack of five stickers.

You can also purchase the book online at www.suffolkstore.co.uk/BigHoot, while bundles of five sticker packs are also available at the same online store for £5.50 with postage included.

For the duration of the trail, every edition of the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, Felixstowe Extra and West Suffolk Mercury will include a voucher that you can redeem from the above retailers for a FREE pack of stickers.

Plus, each Saturday edition of the East Anglian Daily Times will include double vouchers.