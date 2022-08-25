News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Get your hands on a Big Hoot owl as auction date announced

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 PM August 25, 2022
The date for the Big Hoot auction has been announced

The date for the Big Hoot auction has been announced, following a summer of colour around the town.

The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 art trail has seen 50 decorated owl sculptures, featuring a range of individual designs from national and local artists.

The art event has attracted thousands of visitors to the town, and will finish with the auction, taking place at the Grand Hall, in Ipswich Town Hall on September 15.

Lois Coredlia alongside Nocturne

Lois Coredlia alongside Nocturne - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The auction will see all 50 statues go under the hammer to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at the hospice said: "What a summer it has been for the hospice and all the hoots during their stay in Ipswich.

"We have had such a brilliant response and warm welcome from the people and businesses of Ipswich for all the hoots, so on behalf of the whole hospice, I would like to thank you for your fantastic support."

Bidding begins on September 15, at 7pm, with each ticket to the auction costing £20. Tickets can be purchased here.

