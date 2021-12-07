The Big Hoot art trail is set to come to Ipswich in 2022 and cruise liner Fred Olsen are encouraging people to enter a competition to design an owl - Credit: Archant

Families in Ipswich don't have long to wait until the start of the Big Hoot art trail in Ipswich in 2022 - and now they can get involved by designing their own owl.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines based in White House Road in the town are asking people to get creative and come up with an idea for the sculpture they are sponsoring.

For every design they receive Fred Olsen will donate £5 to St Elizabeth Hospice - who will help them judge the competition, the winner will get a cruise for two to Amsterdam in 2022.

The design will be brought to life by Trimley based artist Angela Ashford who was behind Fred Olsen's Elmer sculpture - Elmer's Travel Trunk.

Liz Baldwin, Corporate and Sponsorship Fundraising Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A big thank you to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for their support of the Big Hoot 2022 and for running such a brilliant competition with such a fantastic prize."

Budding artists that want to have a go at the Big Hoot competition are being asked to submit a design based on the theme "joys of cruising".

Entries for the design competition must be submitted to Fred. Olsen by December 31, 2021 - you can download a template and find out more about the competition on their website fredolsencruises.com/st-elizabeth-hospice.



