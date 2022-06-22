Gallery
Ipswich town centre buzzes with visitors as Big Hoot proves a hit
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Ipswich town centre has seen an increase in the number of visitors with people exploring the Big Hoot art trail and enjoying the owl statues, according to Ipswich Central.
The Big Hoot was launched on Sunday, June 19, and is the third Ipswich art trail organised by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art.
Ipswich Central, which aims to improve the town centre, has recorded an increase in the number of town centre visitors since the event started.
Chris Barnard, the head of place, said: “We have certainly noticed a rise in footfall since the trail launched at the weekend. The trail has created a real buzz in and around the town.
“It is great to see businesses supporting the trail, and schools getting involved. We look forward to seeing more visitors enjoying it over the summer.”
One of the Big Hoot events, the Hoot Hike, saw many local residents take part in a 5km fundraising walk.
There are more than 100 owl statues located around Ipswich.
The event will run till September 3, raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice and encouraging more people to visit Ipswich town centre.