Ipswich town centre buzzes with visitors as Big Hoot proves a hit

The Big Hoot launches in Ipswich with the Hoot Hike around the town to visit all the owl statues. Pictured are nurses from St Elizabeth's Hospice who are taking part in the Hoot Hike. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ipswich town centre has seen an increase in the number of visitors with people exploring the Big Hoot art trail and enjoying the owl statues, according to Ipswich Central.

The Big Hoot was launched on Sunday, June 19, and is the third Ipswich art trail organised by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art.

Theo and Elijah with Mabel and Friends at the Big Hoot in Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ipswich Central, which aims to improve the town centre, has recorded an increase in the number of town centre visitors since the event started.

The Big Hoot launches in Ipswich with the Hoot Hike around the town to visit all the owl statues. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Chris Barnard, the head of place, said: “We have certainly noticed a rise in footfall since the trail launched at the weekend. The trail has created a real buzz in and around the town.

The Big Hoot features an array of colourful creations around Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Big Hoot is the third art trail to have been staged in Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“It is great to see businesses supporting the trail, and schools getting involved. We look forward to seeing more visitors enjoying it over the summer.”

One of the Big Hoot events, the Hoot Hike, saw many local residents take part in a 5km fundraising walk.

There is a 5km trail to follow to visit all the owls in the Big Hoot in Ipswich this summer - Credit: Sonya Duncan





There are 100 owls to find at the Big Hoot - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There are more than 100 owl statues located around Ipswich.

Pictured are The Owl Sanctuary volunteers, Sophie Steele and Jan Chambers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event will run till September 3, raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice and encouraging more people to visit Ipswich town centre.

Pictured is Celia Joseph, community relations fundraising manager at St Elizabeth's Hospice with one of the Big Hoot statues. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



