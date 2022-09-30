Liz is proud to welcome a Big Hoot statute at her home

The first of the Big Hoot statues have found a new home after one lucky Ipswich woman scooped it as a prize in a raffle.

Izzy Lane was announced the winner of St Elizabeth Hospice's Lucky Ticket competition.

As the randomly selected winner, Izzy is now the proud owner of Nocturne, which was designed by Ipswich artist, Loïs Cordelia.

Izzy said: “It is brilliant to win, and I am so excited to welcome Nocturne to my home. I was a big fan of this trail and previous art trails, Pigs Gone Wild and Elmers Big Parade Suffolk, which the hospice has hosted in Ipswich.

Nocturne - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

“They’re a lovely bit of fun and bring amazing artwork to the town, I’ve even visited similar trails in other parts of the country. To win a statue by Loïs is a nice coincidence, as I have other pieces of her work in my home already!

“I am really looking forward to attending the Big Hoot Auction in October as well!”

Held between March and September, the Lucky Ticket raffle raised more than £3,000 for the independent Suffolk charity as people purchased tickets in hope of being the lucky winner.

Nocturne was a popular statue among the 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures which made up the hospice’s Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 art trail this summer.

Ms Cordelia, who designed the statue, said: “I couldn't be any happier to hear the news of who won Nocturne - Izzy has been a great friend for many years, has interviewed me several times on ICR FM and already has a few of my artworks in her collection. Small world!

Lois Cordelia alongside Nocturne - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

“I've loved being part of the Big Hoot this summer and seeing the post-covid morale boosting effect of this beautiful art trail in my hometown. Lots of people asked me where my Big Hoot was hiding - I was proud to tell them: in the Town Hall!”

The culminating event of the art trail, the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 Auction, takes place on Wednesday, October 12, at the Grand Hall, in Ipswich Town Hall.

Ipswich has noticed a boost in footfall since The Big Hoot trail was launched.

Local businesses say that the town “slowly recovers” after the pandemic.