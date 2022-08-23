Festival reveals more performers for 10th anniversary

Kasai Masai will perform at the Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich - Credit: Big Multicultural Festival

Europe’s longest established Brazilian/Latin band as well as a Congo folklore group will be among the performers at the 10th multicultural festival in Ipswich.

The Big Multicultural Festival takes place on Sunday, September 4, from noon to 6pm at Alexandra Park in Ipswich.

Viramundo, the Brazilian/Latin band that was formed in 1989, was named one of the top international performers in the last 20 years and voted the best musical band by the Brazilian International Press Award in 2013.

The group is led by British-born guitarist and singer Paul Rumbol.

Viramundo will perform at the Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich - Credit: Big Multicultural Festival

Kasai Masai will be another popular band performing at the Multicultural Festival.

Written in Swahili, Lingala and Kimongo, Kasai Masai’s lyrics portray the cultural diversity of Congo, where people speak in more than 400 languages.

Kasai Masai is led by percussionist, singer and dancer Nickens Nkoso, who took part in many international events, including Glastonbury Festival.

The free event organised by award-winning charity BSC Multicultural Services aims to bring different communities of Ipswich and Suffolk together and celebrate cultural diversity through music, dance, food and sports.

Boshor Ali, BSCMS chairman, said that the festival is a “cultural trailblazer in Ipswich”, attracting people from far and wide.

Festival co-ordinator, Shayra Begum, said: "We have an amazing and packed programme of local and international musicians, entertainers and artists who will be performing live on stage, some for the first time in Ipswich.”