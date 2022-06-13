Here are the acts to look forward to at the Big Pride Party in Ipswich next week

Pride is nearly upon us, and Suffolk Pride has revealed the acts to look forward to at the official after party. - Credit: Suffolk Pride / Alexander Ward

The line-up has now been confirmed for Suffolk Pride’s Big Pride Party on June 18.

This year will see Suffolk's third Pride parade returning to Ipswich Waterfront, with this year’s celebrations set to be the most accessible yet.

There will be three stages running during the day offering a host of events and performances. The main stage will be at Ipswich Waterfront, with the Youth Stage at the University of Suffolk and the Arts Stage at the Hold.

Boom Battle Bar in the Ipswich Buttermarket will be hosting the Big Pride Party this year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

After the events of the day, Boom Battle Bar in the Ipswich Buttermarket will be hosting the official afterparty, with four different and varied performances.

You can look forward to ending the day at the after party with the following acts:





Knuckle Sandwich

Hosting the after party is East Anglia’s “resident drag beast” and “queen of chaos” Knuckle Sandwich who will be delivering a killer, celebratory performance packed with fun, camp and colour. Be ready for some sharp lip-syncing and live vocals.

The night will be hosted by Knuckle Sandwich, East Anglia’s “resident drag beast” and “queen of chaos." - Credit: Callum Wells





Harry and Grace from Queer House Party

DJs Harry Gay and Grace Goslin shot to fame during lockdown for their part in Queer House Party, a series of virtual Zoom parties for the LGBTQIA+ community. Part of a collective that is ‘accessible, radical, DIY’ and unabashedly punk, Harry and Grace will be in charge of tunes to keep the crowds swaying.

Harry Gay and Grace Goslin will be DJing at the after party. - Credit: Alexander Ward





Moth

Moth’s androgynous, avant-garde aesthetic is inspired by the beauty of insects and the extra-terrestrial

Based in Norwich, they are set to deliver an intergalactic drag and burlesque performance. With alien fashion, lip-syncing and live vocals, prepare to be transported to another universe through the power of drag!

Moth's aesthetic is inspired by insects and the extra-terrestrial. - Credit: Moth





Barby Wire

A skateboard coach by day and a drag rapper by night, Barby Wire firmly believes that nobody ever has to choose between their passions.

They are preparing to deliver a live rap and hip-hop performance, channelling their authentic creative expression through a host of different of genres.

Barby Wire is preparing to deliver a performance of live rap and hip-hop. - Credit: Thea Mcphillips





The Big Pride Party start at 9pm and end at 1.30am.

To buy tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-pride-party-tickets-356978110137

Those who would like to attend but may be facing financial difficulties at the moment can email: info@suffolkpride.org.uk

All ticket sales will be going towards next year’s pride in 2023.

The after party is being hosted by Boom Battle Bar, which offers a host of activities including axe-throwing, crazy gold and pool. - Credit: Charlotte Bond