Where are the biggest back gardens in Suffolk?

New figures show which homes in Suffolk have the biggest gardens - and where homes are least likely to have gardens at all

Homes in Ipswich are the least likely in Suffolk to have a garden, according to the latest national figures.

The pond through the trees in Christchurch Park, one of several green public spaces in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The pond through the trees in Christchurch Park, one of several green public spaces in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The data, compiled by the Ordnance Survey (OS) and analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows the borough of Ipswich has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in all of Suffolk.

Ipswich Central is the ward in Suffolk with the lowest proportion of homes with gardens, with 55% of houses having no garden.

The highest proportion in north Essex is Clacton Central, with 27% of homes lacking a garden.

Only 2% of homes in Ipswich’s Rushmere and Priory Heath wards, as well as East Suffolk’s Trimley and Kirton ward homes have no garden, the lowest in Suffolk and north Essex.

The ONS data shows that areas with less gardens are likely to have more green public spaces or easier access to parks.

For example, those living in Ipswich Central will likely be able to access Christchurch Park, Alexandra Park and Holywells park on foot.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people across Suffolk have had to use their private gardens creatively to keep fit Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE During the coronavirus pandemic, people across Suffolk have had to use their private gardens creatively to keep fit Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE

A Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “Parks are very important in an urban centre like Ipswich where many residents live in flats and rely on open spaces for exercise and mental wellbeing.

“Throughout the coronavirus emergency, our staff have been maintaining our beautiful parks to keep them safe and attractive for people to enjoy.

“They have also been planting special flower beds to pay tribute to our NHS workers and their work is appreciated.”

Holywells Park is accessible by a short walk for thousands in Ipswich - but the borough has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT Holywells Park is accessible by a short walk for thousands in Ipswich - but the borough has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

The data also revealed which areas had the largest and smallest gardens, with the East Suffolk ward of Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield sporting an average garden size of 694m2 - bigger than two tennis courts.

The smallest gardens in Suffolk are less than a tenth of that size, with homes in Lowestoft Central ward having an average garden size of just 53m2.

Across England, Scotland and Wales, the East of England was the region with the population least likely to have easy access to a public park, garden or playing field – with just 46.8% of people within a five-minute walk of a public green space.

This is partly due to the high volume of agricultural land in the region.

Meanwhile, older people – many of whom are ‘clinically vulnerable’ or are being asked to ‘shield’ at home for several months during the Covid-19 pandemic – are among those most likely to have access to a garden.

Just 8% of people 65 years old or older are have no access to a private outdoor space.