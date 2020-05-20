E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where are the biggest back gardens in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 08:13 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 20 May 2020

New figures show which homes in Suffolk have the biggest gardens - and where homes are least likely to have gardens at all Picture: PETER LAMBERT

New figures show which homes in Suffolk have the biggest gardens - and where homes are least likely to have gardens at all Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Archant

Homes in Ipswich are the least likely in Suffolk to have a garden, according to the latest national figures.

The pond through the trees in Christchurch Park, one of several green public spaces in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe pond through the trees in Christchurch Park, one of several green public spaces in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The data, compiled by the Ordnance Survey (OS) and analysed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows the borough of Ipswich has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in all of Suffolk.

Ipswich Central is the ward in Suffolk with the lowest proportion of homes with gardens, with 55% of houses having no garden.

The highest proportion in north Essex is Clacton Central, with 27% of homes lacking a garden.

Only 2% of homes in Ipswich’s Rushmere and Priory Heath wards, as well as East Suffolk’s Trimley and Kirton ward homes have no garden, the lowest in Suffolk and north Essex.

The ONS data shows that areas with less gardens are likely to have more green public spaces or easier access to parks.

For example, those living in Ipswich Central will likely be able to access Christchurch Park, Alexandra Park and Holywells park on foot.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people across Suffolk have had to use their private gardens creatively to keep fit Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONEDuring the coronavirus pandemic, people across Suffolk have had to use their private gardens creatively to keep fit Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE

A Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “Parks are very important in an urban centre like Ipswich where many residents live in flats and rely on open spaces for exercise and mental wellbeing.

“Throughout the coronavirus emergency, our staff have been maintaining our beautiful parks to keep them safe and attractive for people to enjoy.

“They have also been planting special flower beds to pay tribute to our NHS workers and their work is appreciated.”

Holywells Park is accessible by a short walk for thousands in Ipswich - but the borough has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTHolywells Park is accessible by a short walk for thousands in Ipswich - but the borough has the lowest proportion of homes with gardens in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

The data also revealed which areas had the largest and smallest gardens, with the East Suffolk ward of Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield sporting an average garden size of 694m2 - bigger than two tennis courts.

The smallest gardens in Suffolk are less than a tenth of that size, with homes in Lowestoft Central ward having an average garden size of just 53m2.

Across England, Scotland and Wales, the East of England was the region with the population least likely to have easy access to a public park, garden or playing field – with just 46.8% of people within a five-minute walk of a public green space.

This is partly due to the high volume of agricultural land in the region.

Meanwhile, older people – many of whom are ‘clinically vulnerable’ or are being asked to ‘shield’ at home for several months during the Covid-19 pandemic – are among those most likely to have access to a garden.

Just 8% of people 65 years old or older are have no access to a private outdoor space.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Most Read

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Huge swarm of bees cause a buzz on street corner

A swarm of bees descended onto a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘When are auditions for Home Alone 6?’ - Town striker Norwood shares picture of wild lockdown hair

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER

Boris Johnson sends reply to Ipswich girl, 9, who wrote to him

Boris Johnson sent Grace a photo of him with her rainbow. Picture: TILLETT FAMILY

Suffolk Business Awards: New award recognises ‘team effort’ to tackle challenges

The 2019 Best Employer award was won by Strategiq Marketing, pictured left to right, Charlie Taylor, James Barington, Jodie Woodrow from Pure, Catherine Johnson from Birketts, Sarah Smith, Andy Smith and Nick Woolnough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where are the biggest back gardens in Suffolk?

New figures show which homes in Suffolk have the biggest gardens - and where homes are least likely to have gardens at all Picture: PETER LAMBERT

CCTV image issued after Norwich Road ‘incident’

Officers in Ipswich want to talk to these two men in connection with an incident in Norwich Road on April 26 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24