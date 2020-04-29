Bike theft outside Aldi prompts police appeal
PUBLISHED: 11:32 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 29 April 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a mountain bike outside Aldi in Ipswich.
The incident occurred on Sunday, April 27 outside the supermarket in Hines Road.
At around 5.30pm, a locked yellowy-green and black Voodoo Bizango mountain bike was stolen from the bike rack outside Aldi.
Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference: 37/23576/20.
Officers ask anyone with information to call 101, visit this website or email here.
