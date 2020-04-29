E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bike theft outside Aldi prompts police appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:32 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 29 April 2020

This Voodoo mountain bike was stolen from outside Aldi in Hines Road on Sunday, April 27. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

This Voodoo mountain bike was stolen from outside Aldi in Hines Road on Sunday, April 27. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a mountain bike outside Aldi in Ipswich.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 27 outside the supermarket in Hines Road.

At around 5.30pm, a locked yellowy-green and black Voodoo Bizango mountain bike was stolen from the bike rack outside Aldi.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference: 37/23576/20.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 101, visit this website or email here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boris Johnson becomes a father again after Carrie Symonds has boy

Boris Johnson embraces his partner Carrie Symonds at last year's Conservative Party Conference. Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA

Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Rail enthusiasts find new ways to enjoy their hobby during lockdown

Rail enthusiast John Day took this picture of Greater Anglia's new Bombardier Aventra train on test at Belstead near Ipswich from a footpath during his daily exercise. Picture: JOHN DAY

Garbutt on his ‘complicated’ future, whether he’ll end the season at Ipswich and a permanent Town move

A fist pumping Luke Garbutt celebrates after scoring from a free kick to give Ipswich Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Norwich will always be a much bigger club than Ipswich’ - Ex-Canary Oliveira takes another shot at Town

Nelson Oliveira celebrates in front of unimpressed Town fans, after putting Reading into a first half lead last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24