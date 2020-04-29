Bike theft outside Aldi prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a mountain bike outside Aldi in Ipswich.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 27 outside the supermarket in Hines Road.

At around 5.30pm, a locked yellowy-green and black Voodoo Bizango mountain bike was stolen from the bike rack outside Aldi.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference: 37/23576/20.

Officers ask anyone with information to call 101, visit this website or email here.