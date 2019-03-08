'He was the love of my life' - Wife pays tribute to father-of-four Bob Parry

Bob Parry and Louise Parry have been married for 23 years.

The wife of popular Ipswich man Bob Parry has paid tribute to her "kind and generous" husband after he died suddenly on his motorbike in Felixstowe.

Bob Parry,61, died in Felixstowe after suffering a major bleed on the brain while on his motorcycle.

Louise Parry says she is "completely lost and struggles to breathe everyday" after her husband of 23 years died after suffering a stroke on Monday, October 7.

The stroke caused by a brain haemorrhage led to Bob, 61, falling off his motorbike on the roundabout outside Morrisons in Felixstowe, sparking a huge response from emergency services.

He was then airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital but died two days later with his family at his bedside.

Bob was well-known in Ipswich for running Lipsmackers burger van with his close friend Jez, which sat outside Yates for more than 10 years serving food to party-goers.

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre

Speaking of her husband, Louise said: "He was generous, extremely kind and he was the love of my life."

"With Bob what you saw is what you got," added Louise. "I am numb, overwhelmed and unbelievably heartbroken, as are the whole family."A father to Shaun, Craig, David and Neil, Bob was very close with his sons and his four grandchildren who are aged between two and six.

His wife Louise says his main loves were his grandchildren and his motorbike, and she wishes he was here to see the loving tributes being paid to him.

She continued: "I wish Bob could see the love he has been given. People have been so unbelievably kind to me and my children."

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre

Louise recalled the moment one of her grandson's said to her "Grandpa is in the sky and he is with the aliens", saying that being around the young ones at this time makes it that little bit more bearable.

"I'm still in shock and I'm heartbroken," she admitted. "Bob and Jez were working together at the burger van on the Saturday before this all happened."

Bob, who suffered a spontaneous subarachnoid haemorrhage, worked in burger vans all his life, catering for a number of different events including the women's diving challenge at Bentwaters.

A couple of years ago Bob took his famous burger van to a family funday in aid of a young lady with cancer, giving all of his takings to the charity.

A floral tribute has been laid on a tree near where Bob's van used to stand with messages placed next to it.

On Facebook, one person said: "My weekends out won't be the same without seeing him at the end of the night. RIP Bob and condolences to all the family."

While another commented: "RIP Bob, such an icon around town."

Bob's funeral will be held at 11.15am on Friday, November 8 at the Seven Hills Crematorium, with a special motorbike corsage created in his honour.