Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police were called to an Ipswich residential estate in the early hours of Thursday morning after one person was seriously injured in a suspected fight.

Officers were called to Bilberry Road in Ravenswood shortly after 1am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that an individual had suffered a serious injury at the scene but that it was not thought to be life threatening.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.