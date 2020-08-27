Police called after one hurt in suspected fight in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:51 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 27 August 2020
Archant
Police were called to an Ipswich residential estate in the early hours of Thursday morning after one person was seriously injured in a suspected fight.
Officers were called to Bilberry Road in Ravenswood shortly after 1am on Thursday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that an individual had suffered a serious injury at the scene but that it was not thought to be life threatening.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.
