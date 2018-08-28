Celebrity Bill Turnbull attends farm shop’s Christmas fayre

Bill Turnbull with recue dog Eddie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Christmas Food Fayre received its biggest turnout yet after former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull made a special guest appearance.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Turnbull with Friday Street owners, Fenella and James Blyth with their son Kit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bill Turnbull with Friday Street owners, Fenella and James Blyth with their son Kit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people visited the event on Thursday, November 29, which took place at the Friday Street Farm Shop in Farnham, just off the A12 towards Aldeburgh.

Mr Turnbull, who moved to Suffolk two years ago, was in charge of the fayre’s prize draw - which shop manager Gemma Lumpkin called “the highlight of the day”.

The television presenter, who also chaired the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in September, decided to leave the BBC to devote more time to his hobby of beekeping and to spend more time with his family and friends in Suffolk.

Speaking of Mr Turnbull’s appearance, Ms Lumpkin said: “Bill is a very sweet guy and we are so happy and thankful that he agreed to come down today – he was the star of the show alongside the Newfoundland water rescue dog Eddie.

James Blyth (owner of Friday Street Farm Shop ) and Bill Turnbull doing the prize draw Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN James Blyth (owner of Friday Street Farm Shop ) and Bill Turnbull doing the prize draw Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It was definitely our busiest fayre yet, with around 300 people coming down across the day – we couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout.”

A Channel 4 documentary crew followed Mr Turnbull around during the day as he took photos with fans and chatted away to local suppliers.

More than 30 of the shop’s best vendors came down to showcase their products, such as chocolates, drinks, cheeses and sausages.

Local choir The Rabble Chorus, the Leiston Legion Band and Eddie the Newfoundland Rescue Dog provided live entertainment for visitors, whilst a German sausage van served tasty food until 2pm.

Brenda Alexander and Di Green from the Band of the Royal British Lehion in Lesiton got everyone in the festive spirit Picture: SARAH LPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Brenda Alexander and Di Green from the Band of the Royal British Lehion in Lesiton got everyone in the festive spirit Picture: SARAH LPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Winners of the prize draw were treated to a weekend away in a holiday cottage, a meal for two in the shop’s cafe and a mega hamper.

Shop owner Ms Lumpkin reassured fans that the event is set to return next year - “giving people the chance to buy and taste new things in the run up to Christmas”.

For more information, visit the Friday Farm Shop’s website.