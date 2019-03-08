Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Can you give Billy the purr-fect retirement home?

PUBLISHED: 07:29 02 August 2019

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

15-year-old Billy is looking for new owners to take him in and give him the attention he needs. Could you be a perfect match?

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBilly the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Billy, who is a domestic short-haired cat, arrived at the RSPCA in Martlesham after his previous owners could no longer care for him.

This feline friend is a very affectionate and vocal boy who loves nothing more than being in the company of others and playing in his igloo bed.

His favourite activities consist of sleeping and grabbing all the attention he can - rewarding people with love and affection if they can offer his dream home.

The 15-year-old is currently on medication for a heart murmur, but the RSPCA will help towards funding this.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDBilly the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He cannot live with any other cats or dogs - but human company is where bubbly Billy is at his best.

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man found with 24,000 extreme pornographic images

Paul Wyatt was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/INGRAM PUBLISHING

Which two Suffolk towns are in line for full fibre network for homes?

Ipswich is getting additional full fibre coverage for homes and businesses, as well as public sector buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

Can you give Billy the purr-fect retirement home?

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Non-League bosses... the season ahead.....in their own words

The new non-league season starts this weekend: Picture: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists