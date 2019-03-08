Video

Can you give Billy the purr-fect retirement home?

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

15-year-old Billy is looking for new owners to take him in and give him the attention he needs. Could you be a perfect match?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Billy, who is a domestic short-haired cat, arrived at the RSPCA in Martlesham after his previous owners could no longer care for him.

This feline friend is a very affectionate and vocal boy who loves nothing more than being in the company of others and playing in his igloo bed.

His favourite activities consist of sleeping and grabbing all the attention he can - rewarding people with love and affection if they can offer his dream home.

The 15-year-old is currently on medication for a heart murmur, but the RSPCA will help towards funding this.

Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Billy the friendly feline is looking for his forever home, are you looking for a sweet, furry companion? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He cannot live with any other cats or dogs - but human company is where bubbly Billy is at his best.

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321.