Slick, smooth, Billy Ocean wows Suffolk audiences with sensational show

Evergreen and doughty Billy too - living up to the ‘tough’ part of one of his biggest hits, When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Prolific singer and songwriter Billy delivered a magnificent set of his pop and R&B hits when he came to Suffolk for the penultimate show in his 2018 tour.

The 68-year-old, winner of a string of music industry awards in a career mostly founded on his own wonderful music, this week goes into a Christmas/New Year break.

But in March the legend is off on the road again - starting with an already sold-out gig in Sheffield. Then it’s off to Scandinavia for another bout of touring.

It’s his deep and enduring love of music that keeps him powering ahead - with an energy many much younger performers might struggle to match.

Billy and his eight-piece band, with a trio of supporting singers, including his daughter, opened with Are You Ready and hit an instant rapport with the 1,300 strong audience.

He followed this by Upside Down, both tracks allowing a three-piece suited Mr Ocean to show the enduring power of his voice and smile together with nifty dance moves.

“Are you going to dance with me,” he asked? Why sure, dear Billy!

The poignant Love Zone was followed by Love Really Hurts, which saw the faithful bopping in the aisles.

This was followed by an extended version of the classic Colour of Love which included spellbinding saxophone tones in perfect harmony with Billy’s voice.

Other highlights, with crowd singing ringing out amid the dancing, included Red Light Spells Danger, a faultless Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams and into My Car, the Ocean anthem, When The Going Gets Tough, and encore track Caribbean Queen.

Our hero is celebrating a triumphant and amazing 50 years in the music Industry in 2019 - thank you for an Ocean of memories dear Billy.