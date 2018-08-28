Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich Borough Council has announced its Christmas and New Year bin collection changes well in advance, so that households can plan ahead. They urge households to leave bins out from 6am on collection days.

Ipswich rubbish collections over Christmas and New Year

Brown bins – for garden waste

There will be no brown bin collections from December 24 to January 7, inclusive, as the council will be concentrating on blue and black bins over this period.

Normal collections will resume from January 8, and, if you have a real Christmas tree, you can leave it out next to your brown bin to be collected and recycled.

Blue bins – for items to recycle

Normal collection date December 25 – There will be collections as normal on Christmas Eve

Normal collection date December 26 – There will be no collections on Boxing Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on December 27

Normal collection date December 27 – Bins will be collected on December 28

Normal collection date December 28 – Bins will be collected on December 29.

Black bins – for non-recyclable waste

Normal collection date January 1 – There will be no collections on New Year’s Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on January 2

Normal collection date January 2 – Bins will be collected on January 3

Normal collection date January 3 – Bins will be collected on January 4

Normal collection date January 4 – Bins will be collected on January 5

If you need to check your normal bin collection days, visit the borough council website.

Other councils in Suffolk and north Essex are also set to make changes to bin collections over the Christmas period. Most councils do not collect on the bank holidays, so collection days are likely to be later than usual.

Tendring District Council is suspending garden waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period, and will collect real Christmas trees on your first brown bin collection date in 2019.