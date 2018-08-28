Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 14 November 2018

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich Borough Council has announced its Christmas and New Year bin collection changes well in advance, so that households can plan ahead. They urge households to leave bins out from 6am on collection days.

Ipswich rubbish collections over Christmas and New Year

Brown bins – for garden waste

There will be no brown bin collections from December 24 to January 7, inclusive, as the council will be concentrating on blue and black bins over this period.

Normal collections will resume from January 8, and, if you have a real Christmas tree, you can leave it out next to your brown bin to be collected and recycled.

Blue bins – for items to recycle

Normal collection date December 25 – There will be collections as normal on Christmas Eve

Normal collection date December 26 – There will be no collections on Boxing Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on December 27

Normal collection date December 27 – Bins will be collected on December 28

Normal collection date December 28 – Bins will be collected on December 29.

Black bins – for non-recyclable waste

Normal collection date January 1 – There will be no collections on New Year’s Day. Bins will be collected a day later than usual, on January 2

Normal collection date January 2 – Bins will be collected on January 3

Normal collection date January 3 – Bins will be collected on January 4

Normal collection date January 4 – Bins will be collected on January 5

If you need to check your normal bin collection days, visit the borough council website.

Other councils in Suffolk and north Essex are also set to make changes to bin collections over the Christmas period. Most councils do not collect on the bank holidays, so collection days are likely to be later than usual.

Tendring District Council is suspending garden waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period, and will collect real Christmas trees on your first brown bin collection date in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

34 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

56 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide