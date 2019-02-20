Partly Cloudy

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

20 February, 2019 - 19:00
Archant

The author of the Kevin Beattie biography is offering a discount on the book to anyone who shows they have donated to the Ipswich legend’s statue appeal.

Kevin Beattie at his testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTKevin Beattie at his testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Sports writer Rob Finch wrote the book over the course of 2006 and 2007, driving down from Hull to spend time with and interview ‘The Beat’.

Now he is offering the book for £9.99 if you can show you have donated to the ‘Beat Goes On’ statue campaign.

Mr Finch said he regarded Kevin as a friend and wanted to help in any way he could to help push the campaign forward.

He said: “I know it is not going to raise hundreds and thousands but I hope it helps.

“There was a guy who has just bought a copy of the book off me who has just donated £1,000.

“That is magnificent.

“I did some writing back in the day for FourFourTwo magazine and wanted to do a book so got in touch with Kevin.

“This was really Kevin’s ghost written biography - it is written as if Kevin is speaking. “Over the course of 2006 and 2007 I came down to Ipswich a number of times to meet up with Kevin.

“It was a great experience and I loved hanging out with Kevin.”

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star have joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk, TWTD and Ipswich Town Football Club with the aim of raising enough money to buy a statue for Kevin at Portman Road.

The campaign has already raised more than £50,000 towards the statue, with more cash coming in almost every day.

Mr Finch said he was delighted Kevin was going to be immortalised in Portman Road.

“With Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey there already, he will be in good company,” he said.

Meanwhile, the London branch of Ipswich Town supporters club has added £165 to the pot after having a whip round at their recent meet up for the East Anglian derby.

Chairman Horry Money said: “Thanks to all those who made donations on the night, the branch are planning a number of other events to raise funds for the Kevin Beattie statue campaign.”

For more information on the ‘Beat Goes On’ campaign and to make a donation online.

