E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three arrests after house occupants threatened during burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:01 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 30 September 2020

Three men have been arrested in Halesworth following an aggravated burglary in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men have been arrested in Halesworth following an aggravated burglary in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Three people have been arrested in Halesworth following a burglary in Ipswich, in which the occupants were allegedly threatened.

Their arrests come after the burglary at a home in Birkfield Drive at 4am on September 26, where burglars reportedly made threats to those living inside before fleeing in a dark coloured vehicle.

It is understood those involved in the incident are known to each other.

Following enquiries, police arrested three men in Halesworth on Tuesday, September 29 in connection with the incident.

Eye witnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles and plain clothes officers across the town around 6pm.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault and stalking, while two other men, aged 32 and 51, were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault.

All three remain in police custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three arrests after house occupants threatened during burglary

Three men have been arrested in Halesworth following an aggravated burglary in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One Sixth Form confirms two cases of coronavirus

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Five-night closure of two major Ipswich roads to start on October 12

Roadworks on Nacton road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show organisers left with ‘no choice’ over cancellation of next year’s event

Those in the know say cancelling Suffolk Show 2021 was the right decision Picture: ANDY ABBOTT