Three arrests after house occupants threatened during burglary

Three men have been arrested in Halesworth following an aggravated burglary in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich

Three people have been arrested in Halesworth following a burglary in Ipswich, in which the occupants were allegedly threatened.

Their arrests come after the burglary at a home in Birkfield Drive at 4am on September 26, where burglars reportedly made threats to those living inside before fleeing in a dark coloured vehicle.

It is understood those involved in the incident are known to each other.

Following enquiries, police arrested three men in Halesworth on Tuesday, September 29 in connection with the incident.

Eye witnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles and plain clothes officers across the town around 6pm.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault and stalking, while two other men, aged 32 and 51, were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault.

All three remain in police custody.