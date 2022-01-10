News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Mercedes and a wedding dress: Bizarre items left at Suffolk Travelodges

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:21 PM January 10, 2022
Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A Mercedes car and a Vera Wang wedding dress were among the items left at Ipswich's Travelodges - Credit: Archant

A new Mercedes car, a Vera Wang wedding dress and first-class flight tickets to Los Angeles were among the unusual items left behind at Travelodge hotels in Suffolk in 2021.

The budget hotel chain has revealed some of the more bizarre things guests forgot to take with them after leaving in its annual audit.

Keys to an Aston Martin, a wedding cake and angel wings were some of the items found in Travelodge rooms in Suffolk in 2020.

The company said it saw a surge in bookings after 'Freedom Day' back in July - when all remaining Covid measures were lifted - with a number of holiday and wedding-themed items recovered by hotel staff last year.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman, said: "In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Ipswich, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

"This year’s lost and found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."

