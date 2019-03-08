Black BMW seized in Ipswich for no MOT and no insurance

The black BMW was seized by police in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A BMW was seized by police after officers stopped the vehicle in Suffolk and discovered it did not have insurance or an MOT.

Traffic officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team issued the driver of the black vehicle with a traffic offence report (TOR) after pulling the car over in Ipswich on Friday, May 3.

They Tweeted a picture of the vehicle after the incident and said: “Stopped in #Ipswich just now and seized for #NoInsurance #TOR issued to the driver for that and #NoMOT.”