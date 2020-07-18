Black LGBTQ+ Lives Matter protest held in Ipswich park

A peaceful protest for black people in the gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community has been held in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park.

Around 50 people attended the protest near the park’s Westerfield Road entrance on Saturday afternoon, July 18.

The protest aimed to shine a light on the struggles of black LGBTQ+ people, while recognising the community’s prevalent history during earlier civil rights movements – including during the Stonewall uprising in 1969.

Protestors were asked to wear flowers to represent lives lost during civil rights struggles, while all were also told to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

A number of local people had the chance to speak during the three-hour long protest, including both members of the community and those supporting their cause.

A note on the protest’s Facebook page said: “We want to give the opportunity to black LGBTQ+ (especially black trans) people to have a safe space to share their experiences of racism and oppression.

“[We want to] give them a platform to be listened to and understood.”