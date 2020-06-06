Live coverage from Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest
PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 06 June 2020
See the live coverage of Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest from Christchurch Park.
People are gathering in the park to stand in solidarity with protesters in the US and across the world marching after the death in police custody of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
If you are attending the march and want to share your pictures or thoughts, you can tweet using the hashtag #blacklivesmatteripswich.
The protest is due to begin at 2pm.
