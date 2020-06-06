E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Live coverage from Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 06 June 2020

People participated in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Hyde Park, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. A Black Lives Matter protest will take place at 2pm on June 6 in Christchurch Park Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

See the live coverage of Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest from Christchurch Park.

People are gathering in the park to stand in solidarity with protesters in the US and across the world marching after the death in police custody of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you are attending the march and want to share your pictures or thoughts, you can tweet using the hashtag #blacklivesmatteripswich.

The protest is due to begin at 2pm.

