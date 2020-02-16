E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Motorcycle cavalcade for newly weds Paul and Rachel

PUBLISHED: 09:51 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 16 February 2020

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock with their club, Black Shuck MCC, who surprised them on their wedding day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock with their club, Black Shuck MCC, who surprised them on their wedding day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One couple swapped the horse-drawn carriage for horsepower on their wedding day as a fleet of motorcyclists escorted them to the registry office.

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Alcock and his bride Rachel Clarke are both members of the Black Shuck Motorcycle Club (MCC) in Ipswich and when the club got wind of their engagement, their original plan of a quiet registry office wedding with some close friends for witnesses went out of the window.

Members of the Black Shuck MCC on the way to the marriage of two of their memebers, Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMembers of the Black Shuck MCC on the way to the marriage of two of their memebers, Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Our witnesses are also in the club, so when everyone found out they took over organising it," said Ms Clarke, 48.

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"They have all been so helpful - we got an escort to the registry office from everyone on their bikes, we rode in a friend's car and another made my wedding outfit. They're like a family."

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRachel Clarke and Paul Alcock are getting married and had a surprise appearance from their club, Black Shuck MCC, who escorted them to the registry office Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ms Clarke first met Paul, 62, through Facebook, and had a strange first date followed by a whirlwind romance.

"Paul was off to see his dad who was unwell in hospital at the time, so we went together," added the bride.

"A week later I packed up my things in Colchester and moved in with him in Ipswich.

"We've been together ever since."

READ MORE: Weird Suffolk and The legend of Black Shuck of Blythburgh and Bungay

