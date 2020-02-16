Gallery

Motorcycle cavalcade for newly weds Paul and Rachel

Rachel Clarke and Paul Alcock with their club, Black Shuck MCC, who surprised them on their wedding day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One couple swapped the horse-drawn carriage for horsepower on their wedding day as a fleet of motorcyclists escorted them to the registry office.

Paul Alcock and his bride Rachel Clarke are both members of the Black Shuck Motorcycle Club (MCC) in Ipswich and when the club got wind of their engagement, their original plan of a quiet registry office wedding with some close friends for witnesses went out of the window.

"Our witnesses are also in the club, so when everyone found out they took over organising it," said Ms Clarke, 48.

"They have all been so helpful - we got an escort to the registry office from everyone on their bikes, we rode in a friend's car and another made my wedding outfit. They're like a family."

Ms Clarke first met Paul, 62, through Facebook, and had a strange first date followed by a whirlwind romance.

"Paul was off to see his dad who was unwell in hospital at the time, so we went together," added the bride.

"A week later I packed up my things in Colchester and moved in with him in Ipswich.

"We've been together ever since."

READ MORE: Weird Suffolk and The legend of Black Shuck of Blythburgh and Bungay