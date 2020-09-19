Ipswich dance teacher runs world’s most famous ballroom competition with Strictly judges

Emma Hawley runs the Ipswich School of Dancing. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL OF DANCING Archant

The owner of an Ipswich dance school has been running the world’s oldest and most famous ballroom dance competition online, with Strictly Come Dancing judges, after an unusual turn of events.

The Ipswich School of Dancing hosted the Battle of the Ballroom before taking on the Blackpool Dance Festival. Picture: STARLIGHT PRODUCTIONS The Ipswich School of Dancing hosted the Battle of the Ballroom before taking on the Blackpool Dance Festival. Picture: STARLIGHT PRODUCTIONS

Emma Hawley has been a partner at her family business the Ipswich School of Dancing for over five years, but thanks to lockdown she has also been organising the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival which has been held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool since 1920.

This year the competition was held online for the first time in its history and Miss Hawley won the chance to host after impressing organisers earlier in the year with other online competitions.

The 36-year-old said: “It has all felt a bit unreal at the time but I’m so proud that we ended up doing it – who would have thought that a dance school in Ipswich would have been hosting this world wide dance competition.

“I first came up with the idea of running a competition when I noticed after a few months of lockdown people weren’t as interested in Zoom classes and dancers were getting bored.

The Ipswich School of Dance hosted the Blackpool Dance Festival online after owner Emma Hawley impressed organsiers with previous online events. Picture: STARLIGHT PRODUCTIONS The Ipswich School of Dance hosted the Blackpool Dance Festival online after owner Emma Hawley impressed organsiers with previous online events. Picture: STARLIGHT PRODUCTIONS

“We thrive off competition and I realised that’s what we needed, so I decided to take it online.”

The first competition the dance teacher hosted online was the Battle of the Ballroom and it went so well that she was approached by the British Dance Council to take on the Blackpool Dance Festival.

With near to 3,000 entries from 32 different countries, the competition lasted 12 days from start to finish and included nine age groups, from under eights to over 50s.

There were 65 of the most highly acclaimed Ballroom and Latin personalities from around the globe judging the competition, including Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas, Marcus Hilton MBE chair of the British Dance Council and Gaynor Fairweather MBE.

There were so many Chinese contestants that Miss Hawley had to recruit the help of one of her students to translate for them and some of her other dance pupils took part in the competition.

During lockdown the dancers were competing from their homes but now studios have reopened they’re been able to return there.

The event has gone down in history as the first major online dance competition and there are plans to run more competitions in the future.

