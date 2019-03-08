Knitting with love at Ipswich Hospital

The Blanketeers hard at work in Ipswich Hospital. Picture: MICHELLE BIGGINS MICHELLE BIGGINS

The Blanketeers have been out in full force knitting blankets for Ipswich Hospital’s most poorly patients.

Ipswich Blanketeers group making blankets for people receiving end of life care at hospital. Picture: MICHELLE BIGGINS Ipswich Blanketeers group making blankets for people receiving end of life care at hospital. Picture: MICHELLE BIGGINS

This was the second meeting for the group, who knit blankets for patients at the hospital going through end of life care.

The 16 tricky-fingered heroines worked throughout Saturday lunchtime, March 16, ensuring that every blanket was “knitted with love”.

Michelle Biggins, deputy head of infection prevention and control at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, set up the Ipswich group after volunteering with the group at Colchester Hospital.

Of the first event, she said: “The offer of a homemade blanket ‘knitted with love’ at a time of great sadness, can make all the difference for a family.”

After the success of their first meeting on February 16, the group plan to hold monthly meet-ups, with the next to be held on Saturday, April 27.

Refreshments are provided to keep spirits high – all you need to join is a smile and your needles and wool.