CCTV appeal after victim left ‘shaken’ by brazen handbag theft

Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a brazen handbag theft in Ipswich, which left the victim “shaken”.

A woman was sitting in her parked car preparing to drive away in Blenheim Road when she was approached by two men at around 8pm on Wednesday, June 24.

Standing either side of the vehicle, one man leant in through the open driver’s window and grabbed the steering wheel to stop her from driving off.

The other man leant through the passenger window to steal her handbag. They then both ran off.

The woman was not injured but was left shaken by the incident.

The first man is described as white, 6ft tall with blonde hair and wearing a grey/white shirt.

The other man is described as black, approximately 30 to 35 years old with black dreadlocks, and was wearing a brown checked shirt.

Officers would like to speak to the individuals pictured in the CCTV images about the incident, as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the individuals pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/35190/20.